23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Kit now 50% off for today only: $99 (Reg. $199)

Today only, Woot is offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test Kit for $99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $199 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped below $149 in years, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. Unlike the basic ancestry kits, this one also traces your DNA for health conditions and even information about your “taste and smell preferences.” Of course, it will also source over 2,000 regions worldwide to track down your ancestry and begin to create your larger family tree as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal on the health + ancestry combo kit is now at the same price as the basic ancestry-only edition. But if you’re looking for a more affordable solution, give the MyHeritage DNA Test Kit a closer look at $50. While not as popular of a brand, it carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and is nearly half the price. This one doesn’t include health information, but it will provide details on your lineage throughout the years.

Or just forget all of that and grab a doggie DNA test kit to discover the royal bloodline of your favorite furry friend instead. This one comes in at $80 and carries solid ratings from over 7,200 Amazon customers.

More on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit:

Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices…Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences.

