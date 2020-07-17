AeroGarden Bounty Basic grows herbs, fruit, more for $179 (Reg. $300, new low)

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden for $179 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Regularly up to $300, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re wanting to grow some herbs, spices, or other plants indoors, AeroGarden is among the best purchases you can make. No soil is used in growing herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers, and more with an AeroGarden, which helps to keep things neat and tidy given that your entire garden is located indoors. Your purchase will include the Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, which has Genovese basil, Thai basil, curly parsley, Italian parsley, thyme, chives dill, and mint. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, we’d recommend grabbing the AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit. It includes nine pods that you can place any seed in to grow it within the AeroGarden, further expanding your new countertop garden’s capabilities. At just $15.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

If you’d rather not furnish your own seeds, check out the AeroGarden Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit. It’s available for $16 Prime shipped and includes six pre-seeded pods with red/green leaf lettuce, romaine, and butterhead.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic features:

THE ALL NEW BOUNTY BASIC – Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more).Stay in complete control of your garden using the new high-resolution control panel and keep plants thriving while you’re away with the new Vacation Mode feature.Up your garden game and join the Bounty family at an affordable price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!