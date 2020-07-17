Gain laundry detergent + dryer sheets up to 35% off at Amazon from $6.50

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Gain Laundry Detergent Liquid Plus Aroma Boost for $12.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. You’ll also want to remember to cancel that sub after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly up to $19, today’s deal is more than 35% off the going rate and a prefect opportunity to stock up. You’re looking at two 75-ounce containers or 96 total loads of laundry here. Gain is said to provide “6-weeks of freshness from wash until wear” and works in “all washing machines,” including cold water loads. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you’re stocking up on laundry detergent, you might as well grab a fresh box of dryer sheets. The 240-pack of Gain Dryer Sheets is now on sale from $6.49 after you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 here as well of course. Regularly $9, today’s deal is about 30% off and the lowest we can find. Not only do they fight back against static in the dryer, but they enhance that fresh Gain scent on every load. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

If you’re looking for some new clothes to keep clean for the summer, we have plenty of deals on those too. TOMS, ALDO, adidas, and Timbuk2 are just a few of the brands on sale right now.

More on the Gain Laundry Detergent Liquid:

Liquid laundry detergent with brilliant cleaning performance that leaves behind a refreshing Gain Original scent. Smells great because it cleans great!

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear. Directions – Start water, add Gain, then add clothes

Works in all washing machines even in cold water

