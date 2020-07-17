Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes hit all-time lows in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Philips Sonicare 6500 Electric Toothbrushes in a variety of colors for $104.97 shipped. That’s down from the usual $150 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. It’s also the first discount we’ve tracked at the online retailer. This top-end toothbrush arrives with a sleek design that’s made to take your dental hygiene experience to the next level. The integrated 2-minute timer will ensure that you’re brushing effectively and for the prescribed amount of time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of Crest Plus Scope Toothpaste for $6 when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate. This is arguably the best toothpaste out there, as far as I’m concerned, and I’m willing to have a conversation on Twitter about it.

You’ll find even more deals on everyday essentials in our home goods guide, which features notable price drops on various items to make your daily life better.

Philips Sonicare Toothbrush features:

  • Gentle yet effective to whiten teeth in just 1 week vs. A manual toothbrush
  • Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard
  • Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head Replacement reminder

