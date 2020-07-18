Amazon slashes up to 30% off select Coleman and Intex camping gear

Amazon is offering the Coleman Cabin 6-Person Camping Tent for $191.16 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This spacious tent boats an enclosed screened porch that adds 35% more room than comparable solutions. Adding it to your camping arsenal ensures you can enjoy a bug-free evening while taking in the outdoors. Owners are bound to notice its sturdy and strong frame, which is said to withstand winds of up to 35MPH. High ceilings allow campers to stand upright move around easily. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more deals.

We’ve also spotted the Intex Premaire Queen Airbed with Built-In Pump for $71.05 shipped at Amazon. This premium offering is 30% off typical pricing and comes within $2 of the best Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. This high-end airbed features a fully-laminated construction that makes it extremely durable and puncture-resistant. A built-in, high-powered electric pump makes it a cinch to inflate or deflate it in just a few minutes. Once aired up, sleepers are bound to enjoy the comfort of being 20-inches off the ground. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers.

Oh, and lets not forget that Coleman’s Autumn Glen Sleeping Bag is currently $36. A deal that offers up 20% in savings and is ready to keep you warm on cool, 40-degree Fahrenheit nights. Its design design is machine-washable, making it easy to clean after spending some time out in the woods.

Coleman Cabin 6-Person Camping Tent features:

ENCLOSED SCREENED PORCH: Adds 35% more space than comparable 6-person dome tents; enjoy bug-free lounging and extra storage space; optional front cover keeps out wind and rain to create a weatherproof vestibule

STAY DRY: Detachable rainfly as well as a tub-like floor with welded corners and inverted seams help keep water from getting in; Strong frame withstands winds up to 35mph

ROOM TO STAND: Vertical walls and an extra-high ceiling allow campers to stand upright and easily move around

