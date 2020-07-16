New Amazon low strikes Coleman’s Autumn Glen Sleeping Bag: $36 (Save 20)

- Jul. 16th 2020 12:51 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Coleman Autumn Glen Sleeping Bag for $36.01 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. Today’s offer is 20% off the typical rate there and marks the first Amazon price drop we’ve tracked. This sleeping bag is ready to accommodate campers up to 5-foot 11-inches tall. It’s said to be comfortable and warm enough for temperatures as low as 40-degrees Fahrenheit. The design is machine-washable, allowing you to easily refresh it after spending some time out in the woods. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not kick up your campsite cooking skills with Coleman’s 4-in-1 Camping Stove? We just spotted it on sale yesterday, allowing you to score it at a new Amazon low of $75. Once in your possession, you’ll be able to use it as a stove, wok, griddle, and grill.

Oh, and in case you missed it, the Bose SoundLink Micro is on sale for $79. This speaker features a tear-resistant strap that lets you take it with you anywhere. When it comes to sound, Bose touts “loud and clear” outdoor audio. This deal takes $20 off typical spending.

Coleman Autumn Glen Sleeping Bag features:

  • STAY WARM: Sleep comfortably in temperatures as low as 40°F
  • DIMENSIONS: 75 x 33 in. ; for campers up to 5 ft. 11 in.
  • PREVENTS HEAT LOSS: A draft tube along the zipper keeps body heat from escaping
  • LIGHTWEIGHT: Hollow polyester insulation for better heat retention with less weight
  • EASY PACKING: Fasteners lock bag in place for easier rolling; no-tie cords keep bag cinched tight; stuff sack included

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
