Save up to 30% on Hot Wheels track kits + id cars from $2.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Mattel Hot Wheels vehicles and playsets with up to 30% off priced from $2.50 Prime shipped. One of our favorite products on sale is the Disney Pixar Cars XRS Drag Racing Kit for $13.89, which regularly fetches around $20 there. If your young one is a huge Cars fan, this track is the perfect purchase for them. There are multiple ways to play with one or two cars. Plus, they can race the track flat or brave the stunt jump over a cactus. Included with the kit is the XRS Lightning McQueen vehicle so they can start playing immediately. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon to view every item on sale.

If your tiny tyke is a tinkerer, check out the Hot Wheels Ready to Race Car Builder. It’s available at Amazon for under $13 Prime shipped and includes 29-pieces. From assembling the tires to inserting the engine, this building kit gets your young one’s mind working and hands moving.

Don’t miss out on our coverage of Hot Wheels id. You’ll find several id cars on sale in today’s roundup, so be sure to check out our hands-on review of the system to learn all you can about it.

Hot Wheels Cars XRS Drag Racing features:

​XRS Drag Racing Playset delivers Cars themed action with new racing excitement!

​Fair start gate has working streetlights.

​Multiple ways to play with one or two cars.

​Race the flat track for speed or brave the stunt jump over cactus.

​Includes a plastic XRS Lightning McQueen vehicle for immediate play!

​For ages 4 and above.

