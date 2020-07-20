Amazon’s movie sale has classics, thrillers, more on sale for just $5 each

- Jul. 20th 2020 3:34 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering a selection of digital HD movies at $5. One of our favorites is Bullitt, which drops to $4.99 in this sale. Normally fetching $13, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Steve McQueen stars in this timeless classic from the late ’60s, where he’s tasked with protecting a star witness who quickly ends up dead. Driving the famed Mustang, this action-packed adventure is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great movies on sale.

More $5 movies:

