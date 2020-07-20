Amazon’s movie sale has classics, thrillers, more on sale for just $5 each

Amazon is offering a selection of digital HD movies at $5. One of our favorites is Bullitt, which drops to $4.99 in this sale. Normally fetching $13, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Steve McQueen stars in this timeless classic from the late ’60s, where he’s tasked with protecting a star witness who quickly ends up dead. Driving the famed Mustang, this action-packed adventure is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great movies on sale.
More $5 movies:
- Superman: The Movie – Special Edition (Reg. $13)
- Cinderella Man (Reg. $13)
- The Devil’s Advocate (Reg. $13)
- The Big Sleep (1946) (Reg. $10)
- Red Cliff (Reg. $13)
- Zodiac (Reg. $8)
- Pleasantville (Reg. $13)
- Brick (Reg. $13)
- Kramer vs. Kramer (Reg. $13)
- Nightcrawler (Reg. $13)
- The Maltese Falcon (Reg. $13)
- Strangers on a Train (Reg. $8)
- Dial M for Murder (Reg. $13)
- Gilda (Reg. $13)
- Out Of The Past (Reg. $8)
- Frankenstein (Reg. $13)
- Touch of Evil (Reg. $13)
- The Big Heat (Reg. $13)
- City of Ember (Reg. $15)
- The Ring (Reg. 8)
- Multiplicity (Reg. $13)
- Beerfest (Reg. $13)
- Purple Rain (Reg. $13)
- Chinatown (Reg. $10)
- Scrooged (Reg. $10)
- Sunset Boulevard (Reg. $10)
- It’s A Wonderful Life (Reg. $13)
- What Lies Beneath (Reg. $7)
- Crash (Reg. $7)
- Total Recall (Reg. $10)
- Private Parts (Reg. $10)
- Secret Window (Reg. $13)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel