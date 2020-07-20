Protect iPhones of all generations with these cases + Qi chargers from $4

Illusdesign_ESR Authorized (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its iPhone SE/8/7/6S/6 Marble Case for $4.94 Prime shipped with the code CASEEEEE and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $11, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we can find and is the lowest available. Whether you’ve got Apple’s latest iPhone SE or are still rocking an older model, this case is perfect for you. The marbled styling is unique and offers plenty of protection from small drops. It’s slim too, so it won’t add any bulk to your pocket or purse. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for other great deals.

ESR iPhone SE Marble Case features:

SLIM & LIGHTWEIGHT – This 1.2 mm thin iPhone SE 2020/8/7 case provides protection without the bulk. [NOT COMPATIBLE with iPhone SE 2016]

MADE TO BE HELD – The scratch-resistant surface of this iPhone SE 2020/8/7 marble case feels smooth but not slippery.

FLEXIBLY TOUGH – A soft-yet-strong polymer makes this iPhone SE 2020/8/7 slim case a breeze to put on or take off.

