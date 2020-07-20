Going on a road trip? GOOLOO’s 500A portable jump-starter is a $30 must

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500A Portable Jump Starter for $29.99 shipped with the code NTXSKLJT and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best available. Offering the ability to jump-start vehicles with up to a 4.5L engine, this budget-focused portable battery is a must for most drivers on the road. Generally speaking, most cars on the road have an engine smaller than 4.5L, making this portable jump-starter quite useful. It also doubles as an external battery to power devices like your iPhone should the need arise. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Should you want to ensure that your car battery never dies, be sure to grab the AmazonBasics 2A Battery Charger. It works on both 6V and 12V batteries, providing enough power to keep them from going dead while not in-use. At $30 shipped, it’ll cost the same as today’s lead deal, but help prevent a dead battery, instead of jump-start it after the fact.

However, opting for the BLACK+DECKER 6V/12V 1.5A Battery Charger will save even more. At $23 Prime shipped, this offers a bit less overall oomph than the AmazonBasics one above but is great if you’ve got a bit more time to recharge a battery, or are just trying to maintain it.

GOOLOO 500A Portable Jump Starter features:

GOOLOO use high-rate Lithium ion polymer battery cell, it can jump start your vehicle (up to 4.5L Gas or Motorcycle , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 20 times with 500 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps and cables. GOOLOO Jump Starter GP80 is so powerful that every driver should have one

