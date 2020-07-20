Going on a road trip? GOOLOO’s 500A portable jump-starter is a $30 must

- Jul. 20th 2020 7:08 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500A Portable Jump Starter for $29.99 shipped with the code NTXSKLJT and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best available. Offering the ability to jump-start vehicles with up to a 4.5L engine, this budget-focused portable battery is a must for most drivers on the road. Generally speaking, most cars on the road have an engine smaller than 4.5L, making this portable jump-starter quite useful. It also doubles as an external battery to power devices like your iPhone should the need arise. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Should you want to ensure that your car battery never dies, be sure to grab the AmazonBasics 2A Battery Charger. It works on both 6V and 12V batteries, providing enough power to keep them from going dead while not in-use. At $30 shipped, it’ll cost the same as today’s lead deal, but help prevent a dead battery, instead of jump-start it after the fact.

However, opting for the BLACK+DECKER 6V/12V 1.5A Battery Charger will save even more. At $23 Prime shipped, this offers a bit less overall oomph than the AmazonBasics one above but is great if you’ve got a bit more time to recharge a battery, or are just trying to maintain it.

GOOLOO 500A Portable Jump Starter features:

GOOLOO use high-rate Lithium ion polymer battery cell, it can jump start your vehicle (up to 4.5L Gas or Motorcycle , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 20 times with 500 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps and cables. GOOLOO Jump Starter GP80 is so powerful that every driver should have one

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Gooloo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide