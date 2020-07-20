Kinetic Sand Folding Sand Box includes tools + more at a low of $19.50

- Jul. 20th 2020 4:14 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Kinetic Sand Folding Sand Box with 2-pounds of Sand for $19.49 Prime shipped. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This kit includes the sand you’ll need to play, tools to mold it, and the sand box to play inside. When your kids are done, just pack everything up into the portable sand box and close it to keep things neat and tidy. This sand sticks to itself and not you, making it perfect for building castles, cars, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you already have a box to play in, then save a few bucks by picking up 2-pounds of Kinetic Sand. It’s available on Amazon for under $18 Prime shipped and also makes a great addition to an existing kit if you need more sand.

However, picking up 2-pounds of purple Kinetic Sand saves you even more. It’s under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and is great if you’re wanting to add a pop of color to your projects.

Kinetic Sand Folding Sand Box features:

Bring home beach sand fun without the mess: This cool sand feels like wet beach sand but won’t stick to anything but itself. That means no sand on your hands, clothes, molds, in your hair or in your bag. It leaves your hands completely dry and never greasy. Use the 7 included multi-use molds and tools to create Kings, Queens and castle-themed shapes or whatever you imagine!

