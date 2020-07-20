Upgrade to the WORX 40V mower + blower and ditch oil/gas at $224 (Reg. $340)

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 40V Rechargeable Mower + Blower Bundle (WG959) for $223.99 shipped with the discount reflecting at the final stage of checkout. Normally $340, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering two 20V batteries, your mower will run in 40V mode when both are inserted delivering ample runtime for finishing your yard. The dual charger can power both batteries, meaning you won’t have to switch them out after one finishes. The blower will help you clean up after a long day’s work, utilizing just a single batter. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Ditch the battery-powered design for the Greenworks 20-inch 12A 3-in-1 Corded Mower for $175 shipped. The main downside here is that you’ll lose out on the ability to use it without an extension cord, though for smaller yards that shouldn’t be a problem.

Should you already have a mower, pick up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. You can grab it from Amazon at $37 shipped and enjoy 7A of power here, delivering wind speeds of up to 180MPH. Similarly, the downside to this model is that you’ll need to tow an extension cord behind you for it to function.

WORX 40V Mower features:

Includes (2) 20V batteries for extended run time that will power either tool.

17″ Cordless Mower and TURBINE Cordless Blower.

Mower features patented Intellicut™ which provides additional torque on demand and the ability to conserve battery when desired.

Powerful blower is compact and lightweight and produces up to 360 CFM of air volume to tackle any job.

Part of the WORX Power Share family, Share Batteries Save Money.

