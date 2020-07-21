Amazon’s offering ASICS Venture 5 Running Shoes for $52 (Reg. $65), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off ASICS Venture 5 Running Shoes for men and women for $51.95 shipped. Regularly priced at $65, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over 4-months. Boost your everyday runs with gel cushioning and shock absorbing material. They’re also lightweight and have superior traction whether you’re hitting the road or trail. Better yet, these shoes are available in several color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 12,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more about the shoes and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Be sure to pair the ASICS with Under Armour’s Charged Cotton 2.0 Socks for $15 at Amazon. These socks can be worn by both men or women alike. They’re also sweat-wicking and cushioned for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 5,500 reviews.

ASICS Venture 5 Running Shoes feature:

The GEL-Venture 5 provides great fit and everyday comfort, with Rearfoot GEL Cushioning and a rugged outsole ideal for a variety of terrains.

Attenuates shock during impact phase and allows for a smooth transition to midstance.

A sockliner which can be removed to accommodate a medical orthotic.

Reversed lugs provide uphill and downhill traction on all types of terrain.

Acronym for ASICS High Abrasion Rubber. Placed in critical areas of the outsole for exceptional durability.

