Autobrain tracks GPS, speed, and more of your vehicles for $37 (Reg. $56)

Best Buy is offering the Autobrain OBDII GPS Tracker Connected Car Accessory with 6-months of service for $36.99 shipped. Down from its $75 list price at Amazon (and $56 sale there), today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This handy device plugs into the OBDII port on your vehicle and is connected to the internet through a subscription plan, which the first 6-months of is included with your purchase. It can track GPS location, speed, and more and report it back to an app. This can be a great way to keep eyes on a teenage driver or elderly parent. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

The Veepeak Mini Wi-Fi OBDII Scanner is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget. Coming in at $17 Prime shipped on Amazon, it works with both iPhone and Android, delivering the ability to clear check engine codes, look at the specs of your vehicle as it runs, and more.

Ditch iPhone connectivity and save even more. This Bluetooth OBDII Scanner is just $12 Prime shipped and connects to both Windows and Android natively. It’ll let you clear check engine codes and do everything the model above will, just without iPhone compatibility.

Autobrain features:

REAL-TIME GPS TRACKING, VAST COVERAGE: Autobrain GPS device tracker updates every two seconds, giving you prompt, real-time location data. Whether you are driving in a remote countryside or on dense city roads, you will get the accurate location of your vehicle instantly in the United States, thanks to the largest and best nationwide cellular networks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!