Chefman’s 1.8L electric kettle has temperature control for $31 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Chefman 1.8L Electric Kettle with Temperature Control for $30.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering temperature control, this kettle is perfect for brewing multiple kinds of coffee or tea. Depending on what your drink will be made with, the temperature of the water with which you brew can be crucial. There’s even a removable tea infuser here so you can start the brewing process while the water heats up. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the 1.8L capacity and temperature control aren’t game-changing features for you, why not save some cash while still picking up a new kettle? This model from Proctor Silex has a 1L capacity and is available on Amazon for just $17 Prime shipped.

However, if brewing strong coffee is more your flavor, just $5.50 Prime shipped scores you a 3-cup stovetop Moka Pot. It makes far less than the above kettles, this is great for those who just need a quick cup of coffee in the morning to get going.

Chefman Electric Kettle features:

COLORED LED LIGHTS: 5 different colored LED lights correspond to the ideal temperatures for your best brew. When brewing Green Tea, set your kettle to Green, which boils to the water to 175°. The Blue setting heats water to 185° perfect for White Tea. Oolong Tea is best brewed at 195° which can be brewed by selecting Yellow. For a cup of French Press select Purple, which boils the water to an even 200°. The Red setting sets the water to 212°, perfect for brewing black tea.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

