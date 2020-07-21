Clarks Flash Sale takes extra 50% off sandals, boots, sneakers, more from $20

The Clarks Flash Sale takes an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code EXTRA50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Now is a perfect time to update your shoes for this season. The men’s Vine Cedar Buckle Sandals are currently on sale for just $40 and originally were priced at $110. These sandals have a similar design to the popular Birkenstock, however those are priced at over $100. This style is also cushioned for added comfort and has a rubber outsole that promotes traction. Plus, they can be easily dressed up or down seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

