Meet your new sous-chef: Cuisinart Mini-Prep now just $16 (Refurb, Orig. $43)

- Jul. 21st 2020 4:05 pm ET

Reg. $30+ $16
The official BuyDig eBay store is now offering the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Processor (DLC-1SSFR) for $15.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally closer to $43 or so, today’s offer is about the half price of Amazon’s refurbished listings and the lowest total we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. Designed to make short work of your meal prep, this food processor features a 21-ounce work bowl as well as a stainless steel blade that can be reversed for a blunt edge chop. Add in two speed settings, dishwasher-safe parts, plus the included spatula, and you’re ready for speedy veggie chopping and more with simple clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and includes a 90-day warranty. More details below.

At just $16, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable model for less, never mind one with a brand name. All things considered, most manual veggie slicers sell for more than $16. However, this Mueller Handheld Vegetable Mandoline comes in at just slightly less if this Prepworks model for $12.50 won’t cut it. Both options will require significantly more elbow grease on your part, but will certainly help the process for even less.

Be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on kettles, K-cups, toaster ovens, pet gear, and much more.

More on the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Processor:

Powerful chopper/grinder, 21-ounce work bowl, 2 speeds for precision processing, Patented reversible blade, Dishwasher-safe parts, Stainless steel blade with sharp and blunt edges, Spatula, Instruction/Recipe Book. Manufacturer refurbished: An item that has been professionally restored to working order by a manufacturer or manufacturer-approved vendor. This means the product has been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in excellent condition. 

