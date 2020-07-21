Save big with The Entertainment Book + digital sub at an all-time low of $4

The Entertainment Book is currently offering its Book + Digital Membership for just $4 shipped with the code SECRET at checkout. With a retail price of $35 for the book alone, the digital membership normally goes for $20 per year and today’s deal beats the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked by $1. The Entertainment Book can be a great place to find deals for your local diners, shops, and shops. Some coupons can be redeemed online, while others you’ll need to present at checkout, be it in-person or curbside. Today’s purchase will give you both the book itself, as well as access to both mobile and online discounts through the Entertainment website and app. Learn more about The Entertainment Book here.

More about The Entertainment Book:

Whether it’s pizza or fine dining you’re craving, movie tickets, a day at the zoo, shopping at your favorite store or planning a vacation — we help you experience it for less. Whatever your lifestyle, we have a membership for you! Includes over 75,000 coupons all conveniently accessed on our mobile app and online. With coverage in 10,000+ U.S. and Canadian cities, savings are with you wherever you go. For over 55 years, Entertainment® has been the leading provider of unbeatable local discounts throughout the U.S. and Canada. Consumers enjoy doing more for less cost while supporting local businesses in the community. Consumers like you have saved over $22 BILLION since 1962.

