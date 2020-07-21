Milwaukee Hole Dozer 14-piece kit has a lifetime tooth break warranty for $40

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee Hole Dozer Hole Saw 14-piece Set for $39.88 shipped. Down 50% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever had to drill a hole for passing cables through, running conduit, or anything else, then you know how a quality saw can really help. Milwaukee’s Hole Dozer kit includes 14-pieces with the ability to drill holes from ¾- to 2-inches. You’ll even have a Rip Guard “limited lifetime tooth break warranty” where Milwaukee will replace the hole saw should any of the teeth break off. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for a hole saw, but aren’t ready to drop $40 on a set? This 16-piece kit at Amazon is available for $22 Prime shipped. Saving you nearly 50% from today’s lead deal, this package includes sizes from ¾- to 5-inches.

If you’re looking to just pick up some standard bits, save extra cash by picking up DEWALT’s Impact-ready FlexTorq 40-piece Bit Set. It’s available for $20 Prime shipped and is something that every DIYer should have in their tool kit.

Milwaukee Hole Dozer features:

The MILWAUKEE® 14-Piece HOLE DOZER™ Bi-Metal General Purpose Hole Saw Kit features RIP GUARD™, the strongest tooth form in the industry and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Tooth Break Warranty (an industry first). They’ve built the hole saw blade teeth with more steel behind the cutting edge for added strength.This added tooth strength combined with 8% cobalt, gives added life to the teeth, providing users with increased productivity on the jobsite, as well as consistent hole quality.

