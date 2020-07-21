T-Mobile is offering both its customers and those still on Sprint a FREE 1-year subscription to both MLB.TV and The Athletic through its T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program. For comparison, both MLB.TV and The Athletic run $60 each for year subscriptions with today’s deal saving you $120 overall. If you’re a baseball fan at all, this deal should thrill you. A year’s worth of MLB.TV will allow you to enjoy baseball all season from the comfort of your home. Plus, The Athletic is being touted as “the new standard of sports journalism.” Head below for exact steps on how to claim this deal.

As part of our Opening Week celebration, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free 1-year subscription to The Athletic—a $59.99 value—and gain access to exclusive sports content.

MLB.TV: Redeem and sign up for MLB.TV by August 4, 2020 to receive a free subscription to MLB.TV for the 2020 season. Limited-time offer, subject to change. For T-Mobile and Sprint customers only who have T-Mobile Tuesdays. Sign up through the T-Mobile Tuesdays App. Offer valid for new 2020 MLB.tv subscribers only. Sharing of accounts is prohibited; not for use on other carriers’ wireless devices. Blackout and other restrictions apply, see MLB.tv for details. T-Mobile customers who redeem this offer may also access premium features of the MLB app for the 2020 season at no additional cost. Available at Google Play or Apple App Store. Compatible device required. Additional in-app purchases not included. Data usage may apply. © 2020 – Official Licensee of Major League Baseball Players Association. MLB trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com. The Athletic: Offer valid for new subscribers only. Limit 1 offer/T-Mobile customer/transaction. Offer not valid in combination with any other offer, promotion or discount. Offer subject to terms and conditions of The Athletic Media Company at theathletic.com/tos. Save and redeem in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app by August 4, 2020, at 4:59 a.m. ET to receive a unique redemption code.