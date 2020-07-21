RIDGID’s 18V OCTANE router + sander bundle is a woodworking must at $129

Home Depot is offering the RIDGID 18V OCTANE Brushless Fixed Base Router and Random Orbital Sander for $129 shipped. Down from its $199 going rate, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re looking to begin woodworking, there’s nothing like having a quality router and sander. Both of these are wireless and run on RIDGID’s 18V OCTANE platform, making the battery compatible with many other tools that might already be on your bench. Both the router and the sander feature vacuum ports so you can remove sawdust before it even hits the table. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the RIDGID namesake and wireless nature of today’s lead deal to save big. You can score a compact router on Amazon for $70 shipped right now. It still offers dust collection like today’s lead deal and is a great starter router for those on a tighter budget.

Speaking of, picking up the BLACK+DECKER Random Orbital Sander saves even more. It’s $34 shipped at Amazon and also sports a corded design. Offering a similar ability to today’s lead deal, just without the 18V wireless nature. The upside is, even if you grab the $70 router and $34 sander, you’re only out $104 total, saving you $25 over today’s lead deal and giving you a similar result in the end.

RIDGID 18V OCTANT Router and Sander features:

RIDGID introduces the 18 Volt OCTANE Brushless Compact Router and 18 Volt 5 In. Random Orbital Sander Combo. OCTANE Tools feature high performance brushless motors and advanced electronics, providing best-in-class power and intelligence. The router delivers up to 15% more power in high demand application. The sander collects 90% of dust extraction. With registration, this tool is backed by the Industry’s Only Lifetime Service Agreement.

