Sun Joe’s 14-inch electric chain saw is over 60% off, now $35 shipped

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 14-inch 9A Electric Chain Saw for $34.99 shipped. Down from its $80 list price at Tractor Supply, this is among the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re looking for a way to cut down some trees in your yard, but are wanting to do it without burning oil and gas, this is a great option. It offers a 14-inch blade and 9A of power to bring down trees with ease. That gives you enough oomph to take down most trees, without having to buy extra gas or oil to use in the yard. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you need an extension cord to power today’s lead deal, we’ve got you covered. This 50-foot AmazonBasics model is designed to be used outdoors and is available for just $19 Prime shipped. Extension cords have a variety of uses indoors and out, so if you’ve yet to pick up a good one, this is a great time to buy.

Continue cleaning up around your yard when picking up this set of hedge shears. These will help put the finishing touches on shrubs and hedges around your home, and it’s a great buy at $31 shipped.

Sun Joe Electric Chain Saw features:

Take a pass on gas and choose the one chain saw that’s a cut above the competition. Introducing a greener, cleaner way to maintain your yard and garden with the Sun Joe SWJ699E 14 in. 9-Amp Electric chain saw. The powerful 9-Amp motor makes light work of limbs, and easily slices through branches and thick brush up to 10 in. thick. Quickly cut a cord of wood, collect a load of logs, or prune a pine tree with the simple push of a button. A built-in safety switch prevents accidental starting. And at just over 7.7 lbs., the SWJ699E is designed for maximum maneuverability around the yard or garden, without the need for gas. So, why lug a jug when you can go with a Joe.

