AnyBackup: safe local backup & 100W PD charging

In addition to the ability to automatically back up NOT ONLY your phone data BUT ALSO your social media data including music, photo, video, document from Facebook, Flickr, Instagram, Tumblr, iCloud, Google Drive, Google Photo TO LOCAL STORAGE such as Micro SD Card, USB Flash Drive, AnyBackup supports HIGH ENCRYPTION SECURITY to protect your backup data absolutely.

Keeping important photos and files locally backed up while also freeing up storage on your iPhone, Mac, or iPad is something that most device owners can agree is a struggle. AnyBackup is taking to Kickstarter to tackle that with support for USB hard drives and a microSD card slot, while also supplying power to your handset with its 100W USB-C PD passthrough port. Head below for all the details, including how to lock-in a launch pricing promotion, and more.

Get AnyBackup for $34 on preorder (Reg. $59) and head below for a closer look.

AnyBackup charges your iPhone while backing up files

For iPhones or Android devices without expandable microSD card slots, like Pixel 4, you can never have enough built-in storage. Lighting and USB-C flash drives have long been trying to solve storage woes of offloading photos and other media, but very few have been able to refuel your device as well. Even when using a Mac, having to periodically plug in a hard drive can be easily forgotten. There’s where AnyBackup comes in.

The adapter aims to ensure that smartphone owners in both iOS and Android camps will be able to keep their device’s storage free without losing out on important files, as well as Macs, PCs, and more. The MFi-certified adapter plugs into an existing USB-C wall adapter and supports up to 100W PD passthrough, ensuring that charging speeds won’t take a hit. So whether you’re using a 16-inch MacBook Pro which will nearly max out the charging rate, or an iPhone, AnyBackup can keep up.

At roughly the size of a pair of AirPods, the entire package won’t hog too much space in your bag, either. AnyBackup’s low profile design also blends right in with an existing USB-C power adapter and won’t clutter your desktop or nightstand charging step.

Alongside being able to upload photos and other content to Google Drive, Dropbox, and other cloud services, you’ll also be able to plug-in a microSD card or USB Flash/Hard drive with unlimited storage. So instead of having to remember to backup content, you’ll be able to have it taken care of just by charging your device overnight.

Now available for pre-order

AnyBackup is now available for pre-order over on Kickstarter, with early backers being able to lock-in promotional pricing. When the hybrid charging and storage solution launches in October, it’ll enter with a retail price tag of $59. But right now you’ll be able to pick one up for $34 by supporting the product on its crowdfunding campaign right here.

