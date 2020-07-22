Bondic makes plastic welding a breeze with its budget-focused kits from $14

Woot is offering a selection of Bondic Plastic Welding Kits priced from $14 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the LED UV Starter Kit for $13.99, which generally fetches $23 at Amazon. Today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen outside of a drop to $12 back in 2016. If you’ve ever had plastic break and need to put it back together, well, that’s not an easy task. This converts what used to be a hard-to-accomplish job into something a bit easier, using just a bit of glue and UV light to bond plastic. Rated 3.8/5 stars from thousands.

If repair epoxy will get the job done, J-B Weld has you covered for under $10 Prime shipped. This kit sets in just 25-minutes and cures in 3-hours. Just take some of the mixture, put it on two pieces of plastic, stick them together, and 25-minutes later they’ll be ready to use. Once it’s fully cured, this epoxy can withstand up to 600-pounds per square inch.

If you just need some UV glue and a light, this 4-pack of glue will keep you set for quite some time. I used something similar to this when I used to repair phones and loved how quick it holds for just $12 Prime shipped.

Bondic Plastic Welding Starter Kit features:

INCREDIBLE ADHESIVE – When fully cured, Bondic is 100% waterproof, heat-resistant, and non toxic. Dries clear and can be sanded or painted after it hardens to customize any project

QUICK REPAIRS AND EASY TO OPERATE: The incorporated LED UV light has an easy press button and when the liquid is exposed to the UV light it cures in seconds to form a permanent bond

BETTER THAN SUPERGLUE – Bondic is not glue and the no solvent liquid formula only hardens when UV light is applied which prevents the hassle of removing hardened glue and means there is no chance of it drying up in the container

