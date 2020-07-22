Amazon’s #1 best-selling Morakniv Companion knife nears all-time low at $13

Amazon is offering the Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife in multiple colors for $13.04 Prime shipped. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s deal is within $0.04 of its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re wanting a great outdoor companion knife, this is the perfect option. Featuring a 4.1-inch fixed blade, the included sheath attaches to your belt so you can holster the knife when you’re not actively using it. The stainless steel blade both stays sharp longer and resists rusting better than carbon steel blades, meaning this knife will be with you for the long haul. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’re just wanting a pocket knife to keep with you as you go out-and-about, this model from Tac-Force gets the job done. It’s just $7 Prime shipped and offers a 3.25-inch blade. The spring-assisted opening mechanism makes it easy to use in any scenario.

More of a multi-tool fan? Well, our roundup of the best options starts at under $5 and you’ll find mentions from Leatherman, Gerber, and many other brands there with models to fit any budget.

Morakniv Companion Knife features:

Versatile fixed-blade outdoor knife with a 4.1-inch hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade is ideal for carving, food prep, and cutting tinder

High-quality Swedish steel is razor sharp and exceptionally tough; stainless steel blade stays sharp longer than carbon steel, and is less prone to rust

Patterned, high-friction grip sits comfortably in the hand, for greater control, safety, and performance, especially in wet and cold conditions

