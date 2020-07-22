Nordstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale takes up to 60% off styles from $30

- Jul. 22nd 2020 12:08 pm ET

0

Nordstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select styles for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The Chuck Taylor All Star High Top is currently on sale for $50, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and it has a cushioned insole that promotes comfort. This style can be worn year-round and will pair nicely with jeans for back to school too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Lacoste Summer Sale offers up to 50% off select styles and free delivery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Converse

Converse

About the Author