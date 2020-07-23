Amazon launches “Buy 3, Save $5” promo on personal care, groceries, and more

Amazon has now kicked off a notable “Buy 3, Save $5” promotion on a wide-range of personal care items, groceries, and much more. Simply add any three items from this landing page and you’ll receive $5 off at checkout. One standout from the sale is the 6-pack of Colgate Extra Clean Full Head Toothbrushes. Simply add three of them to your cart (18 toothbrushes) and your total will drop to $8.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13.50, today’s deal is more than 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Features here include easy grip handles, and a mixture cleaning tip and circular bristles to “effectively reach and clean back teeth.” Rated 4+ stars and is a #1 Amazon best-seller. Head below for even more deals.

If the 18-count is just overkill for your family’s needs, take a look at this 3-pack of Colgate Extra Clean Full Head Toothbrushes for just over $2 Prime shipped at Amazon. They carry even better reviews and have basically the same feature set as today’s lead deal.

But as we mentioned above, there is wide selection of options to choose from in the Amazon “Buy 3, Save $5” sale right now. Deals are spread across several categories including personal care, household, grocery, and more. Just remember, you have to add at least three items from this landing page to redeem the $5 discount at checkout.

Otherwise, be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more offers on items for around the house.

More on the Colgate Extra Clean Full Head Toothbrushes:

Colgate Extra Clean Full Head Medium Toothbrush is designed with circular power bristles to help remove tooth stains. Its cleaning tip bristles effectively reach and clean back teeth and between teeth. This manual toothbrush also has an easy to grip handle to provide comfort and control while brushing. Remember to change your toothbrush every 3 months…

