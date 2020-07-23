Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale takes extra 25% off Cole Haan, Nike, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale takes an extra 25% off clearance including top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Steve Madden, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Note: all sales are final. Our top pick from this sale is the Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Shoes that are marked down to $56 and originally were priced at $200. These shoes can easily be dressed up or down and the breathable fabric helps to keep you comfortable. It’s also made with stretch fabric and a cushioned insole. Plus, it has water-resistant fabric, in case you run into showers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

