Ray-Ban takes up to 50% off select sun and eyeglasses from $66 shipped

Ray-Ban Season Sale Event takes up to 50% off select styles of sunglasses and eyeglasses. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The most notable deal from this event is the Round Folding Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $151 and originally were priced at $215. These sunglasses are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they are super trendy. They can easily elevate any look and the gold frame adds a pop of style. Better yet, the gradient lens helps to keep your eyes protected from the sun and promotes visual clarity. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!