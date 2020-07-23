This waterproof, 3,650-lumen flashlight is rechargeable at $40 (Save 20%)

ThruNite Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WOWTAC A5 3,650-lumen Rechargeable Flashlight for $39.96 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering up to 3,650-lumens, this flashlight is perfect for illuminating any scene. Whether you’re broken down on the side of the road changing a tire or just taking out the trash, it’ll easily light the way. It’s waterproof to use in any weather and can last up to 46-hours on a single charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For an extremely compact and budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. It’s my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go and is powered by a single AAA. I’ve had mine since November and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change the battery twice. Plus, it’s just $10 Prime shipped, making it perfect for those on a tighter budget.

However, this 2-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights is a great alternative for those on even tighter budgets. It’s just $6.50 Prime shipped for two, and you’ll get up to 60-hours of usage on a single set of batteries. Unlike the OLIGHT above these are quite large, and you’ll find that the Eveready flashlights require you to change the batteries instead of recharge like today’s lead deal.

WOWTAC A5 Rechargeable Flashlight features:

EXTREME OUTPUT: Powered by a CREE XHP 70 LED the A5 produces up to 3650 lumens with a beam distance of 767 ft / 234 m. Floodlight design creates a wide and balanced beam spill.

RECHARGEABLE: Powered by a rechargeable 5000mAh 26650 cell, A5 features Built-In 2A USB charging and a battery level indicator so you know when it’s time to top up. ( Battery and charging cable included )

EASY TO USE – One side button switch design provides easy one hand operation to cycle through brightness levels, and single click for the light on/off so you have complete control of the output, excellent for law enforcement and security officers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!