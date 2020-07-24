Been looking for a minimal wallet? This #1 best-seller is at an time low of $8

- Jul. 24th 2020 4:58 pm ET

CLIFTON HERITAGE (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Minimal Front Pocket Wallet for $7.99 Prime shipped. Down 20% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. A few years ago, I went from a traditional wallet to a minimal one that goes in my front pocket. Since doing so, I’ve really enjoyed the change. This one holds four cards, cash, and has a slot for your ID, which is all most people need while on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’re alright with ditching the genuine leather build of today’s lead deal, we’ve got an option that will keep a few extra bucks in your pocket. This minimal wallet is available for just $5 Prime shipped and helps you slim down your every day carry just like today’s lead deal.

Regardless of which wallet you choose, be sure to swing by our fashion guide for other great deals on stepping up your wardrobe. We’re updating it daily with the best sales from around the web, so be sure to check back often.

Minimal Wallet features:

MINIMALIST, SLIM & DISCREET – Our minimalist wallet has a slim and compact design but has plenty of room. It just measures 4.4 x 3.7 x 0.4 inches and can still hold 5 Credit Cards, 1 ID Card, 1 Document / Currency Compartment for you. Slides easily in your back and front pocket. Our wallets for men are designed to have convenience, elegance and plenty of room at the same time. It is well suited for daily use as it is sturdy and light travel.

