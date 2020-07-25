Save up to 50% on Lands’ End summer apparel priced as low as $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lands’ End (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its summer apparel at up to 50% off with prices from $6 shipped. One of our favorite deals is on the Men’s Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers priced at $38.47. Normally $55, today’s deal marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re looking for the perfect pair of at-home slippers to put on when getting the newspaper, mail, or just for around-the-house, these are it. Anti-skid technology ensures these slippers stay on your feet and you won’t go sliding around. Plus, the classic design is comfortable to wear for hours on end should you find yourself working from home these days instead of the office. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire Lands’ End sale here.

Opt for Hanes and a slightly different overall design to save some cash. Hanes Men’s Moccasin Slippers are available for $25 Prime shipped. You’ll still score a non-slip sole and a comfortable design, this time sporting a memory foam insert. The main difference is basically the overall color and that you’re losing out on some of the fluffiness that Lands’ End brings.

Women can enjoy Amazon’s #1 best-selling cross-band slippers for $24 Prime shipped. Offering a non-slip sole as well, you’ll enjoy the ability to wear these both inside and out. There’s no full-foot protection here, as your toes will be left exposed. But, this is a great way to show off your fresh pedicure as you walk around the house this summer.

Lands’ End Men’s Suede Leather Moccasin Slipper features:

Durable: Perfect for indoor and outdoor. A shoe sturdy enough for you to wear outside to fetch the mail, take a walk around the house, walk the dog, etc

Ultimate Style and Comfort: an easy slip-on style a soft faux fur lining and cushy foam footbed for an extra bit of warmth and comfort

Anti-skid Technology Slipper That Stays On Your Feet: Our rubber outsole provides slip-resistant traction and our mens moccasins are designed with secured heel that keeps your slippers on your feet.

