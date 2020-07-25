Save up to 50% on Lands’ End summer apparel priced as low as $6

- Jul. 25th 2020 9:49 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lands’ End (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its summer apparel at up to 50% off with prices from $6 shipped. One of our favorite deals is on the Men’s Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers priced at $38.47. Normally $55, today’s deal marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re looking for the perfect pair of at-home slippers to put on when getting the newspaper, mail, or just for around-the-house, these are it. Anti-skid technology ensures these slippers stay on your feet and you won’t go sliding around. Plus, the classic design is comfortable to wear for hours on end should you find yourself working from home these days instead of the office. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire Lands’ End sale here.

Opt for Hanes and a slightly different overall design to save some cash. Hanes Men’s Moccasin Slippers are available for $25 Prime shipped. You’ll still score a non-slip sole and a comfortable design, this time sporting a memory foam insert. The main difference is basically the overall color and that you’re losing out on some of the fluffiness that Lands’ End brings.

Women can enjoy Amazon’s #1 best-selling cross-band slippers for $24 Prime shipped. Offering a non-slip sole as well, you’ll enjoy the ability to wear these both inside and out. There’s no full-foot protection here, as your toes will be left exposed. But, this is a great way to show off your fresh pedicure as you walk around the house this summer.

Lands’ End Men’s Suede Leather Moccasin Slipper features:

  • Durable: Perfect for indoor and outdoor. A shoe sturdy enough for you to wear outside to fetch the mail, take a walk around the house, walk the dog, etc
  • Ultimate Style and Comfort: an easy slip-on style a soft faux fur lining and cushy foam footbed for an extra bit of warmth and comfort
  • Anti-skid Technology Slipper That Stays On Your Feet: Our rubber outsole provides slip-resistant traction and our mens moccasins are designed with secured heel that keeps your slippers on your feet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Lands End

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide