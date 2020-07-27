Save nearly 40% on this 50-foot app-enabled RGB LED strip, now just $20

BLIIFUU (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 50-foot RGB App-enabled LED Light Strip for $19.79 Prime shipped with the code TYHCC2P2 at checkout. Down from its $36 list price, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on a 50-foot RGB LED strip all-time. Normally, we only see 33-foot strips go on sale, and it’s rare that a 50-foot strip drops in price. This strip can be controlled via an app over Bluetooth or through the included IR remote. Essentially, you’re getting three 16.6-foot strips here, allowing you to run a total of 50-feet of lighting. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Step down in both size and capability when picking up this 16.4-foot RGB LED strip. No Bluetooth connectivity is available here, but you can score this model for $14 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a great option if you’re wanting something that’s a bit simpler to control and shorter in overall length.

However, $12 Prime shipped scores you a TV bias light. Offering RGB coloring, you just need a USB port to power this strip, which most TVs have built-in (and it’s rarely used.) If you’re wanting a cord-free look at your TV while still having bias lighting, this is a fantastic way to do it.

50-foot RGB LED Strip features:

Cool Colors and Modes✌ Easy to get amazing color among 16 million colors when you control the led lights on APP. 28 lighting modes optional: Auto, Flash, Breathing, Strobe, Gradient, 3 or 7 colors jump, 3 or 7 colors fading allow you to personalize your lighting, peaceful style for bedroom, or excited model for party, etc.

Voice and Music Controlled✌ With built-in sensitivity adjustable microphone, the led light kit can automatically and periodically change its color along the music beat and sound, bring you new experience. Different music creates different atmosphere. Never miss it on your party!

Decor for Home and Party✌ Multifunction makes it perfect for many applications. Get started with the smart strip light to enjoy life, for your dining room, bed room, upstairs, kitchen, porch, desk,TV and living rooms, even for holidays and events like Christmas, Halloween,Parties, and more. Don’t use it outdoor because it is not waterproof.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!