This dual dash camera is over 40% off at Amazon, now just $35 shipped

JIUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the APEMAN Dual Dash Camera for $34.79 shipped with the code ZJLO7RFO and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked recently on APEMAN’s dual dash camera. Offering 1080p recording both in front and behind your vehicle, this dash camera is a must-have for road trips. Sometimes the action happens in your rear-view mirror and you want to replay it at home. Well, this camera ensures you have that capability. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the dual design of today’s lead deal and save a few bucks. This 1080p dash camera drops to just $28.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it only records what happens in front of your car, it’s a great option for those who want something that requires little wiring and is easy to setup.

Spend just a fraction of your savings when grabbing this 32GB microSD card. It’s available for just $7.50 Prime shipped and delivers ample storage for your dash camera footage. Plus, the included adapter makes it super simple to transfer recordings from the camera to computer.

APEMAN Dash Camera features:

DUAL LENS, NO MORE FEAR REAR COLLISIONS – APEMAN C420D Dash Cam is like two cameras for the price of one. SHARP FULL HD resolution and dual 170° ultra wide angle lenses provide outstanding image quality with a broader field of vision.

SUPERIOR 1080P@30fps Video & NIGHT VISION – You are always under protection with the Full HD front view and 720P HD rear view. With Advanced Starvis Sensor, WDR technology and F1.8 Large Aperture, the dashcam captures finest details even in low light conditions.

RELIABLE QUALITY & COMPLETE FUNCTIONS – Designed and developed through independent R&D, strict quality controls. C420D has everything you expect of an ideal car cam: G-sensor that saves video evidence of collisions; Loop Recording; Motion Detection; Parking Monitoring; etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!