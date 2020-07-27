Blendtec’s Classic 575 Blender nears all-time low at $228.50 shipped

Amazon is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $228.61 shipped. Down from its $280+ going rate, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked outside of a Cyber Monday 2019 drop to $220. If you’ve been hunting for a do-it-all blender, this is a great opinion. The WildSide+ Jar holds 90-ounces and you’ll also receive a Spoonula Spatula included in the bundle. There are four pre-programmed cycles and five speeds to give you fine-tuned control over how it blends. Clean-up is a breeze, just add a bit of soap and water to the jar and run it for around 1-minute to remove everything and make it ready-to-go for your next blending session. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? The Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender should be among your top choices. Coming in at $79 shipped on Amazon, this model has a slightly smaller jar and doesn’t include the bonus spatula. However, Ninja is known for quality on a budget and I absolutely love my blender from them.

Those looking to save even more can opt for the Magic Bullet Blender. It won’t have nearly the amount of power that you’ll find in either of the blenders above but it’s perfect for making smaller smoothies for those who lead active lifestyles. At just $40 shipped, it’s a no-brainer option that leaves quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

Blendtec Classic 575:

Easy blending cycles: 1-touch buttons, 4 pre-programmed cycles, pulse, and 5 speed manual control with the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. Lcd display: shows blending cycle time remaining.

No chopping prep: save time and never a need to chop, slice or dice in advance of blending.

Patented blade/80% thicker: stainless-steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10x stronger than other blender blades). note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes.

