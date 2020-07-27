Fossil takes extra 40% off sale styles with this promo code + free shipping

Fossil takes an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code MORESALE at checkout. Plus, they’re offering smartwatches starting from $129. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals is the Rhett Brown Leather Watch that’s marked down to $41 and originally was priced at $149. This watch can easily be dressed up or down and comes in several color options. Its classic style can be used for years to come and is water-resistant to 5-meters. With over 170 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

