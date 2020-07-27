GOOLOO’s highly-rated 1200A portable jump starter is down to $44.50 (25% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1200A Portable Jump Starter for $44.61 shipped with the code BVDQQNLC and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its going rate of $60, today’s deal is a fantastic price and saves you around 25% from its regular going rate. Delivering enough power to jump-start vehicles with up to a 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine, this portable battery is a road trip must-have. When not jump-starting your car, it functions as a 18000mAh portable power bank, which can easily recharge your iPhone or iPad while on-the-go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the GOOLOO 500A Portable Jump Starter. While it’s not as powerful as today’s lead deal, it does help for those who have vehicles with smaller engines. Coming in at $40 shipped, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

However, avoid having a dead battery all-together when you pick up the BLACK+DECKER Fully Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It’s yours for just $23 Prime shipped and will keep your battery topped-off and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice.

GOOLOO 1200A Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: This GOOLOO emergency jump starter has enough power (1200A peak current) to jump start most 12 volt vehicles on the road! (up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawn mowers, yachts, boat, pickup,snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

