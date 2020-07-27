Cook to perfection with this Bluetooth 4-probe grill thermometer at $36.50

- Jul. 27th 2020 1:46 pm ET

0

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Bluetooth Grill BBQ Thermometer (IBT-4XS) for $36.39 shipped when you use the code Z69Z6FM3 at checkout. Down from its $52 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re grilling out this summer, knowing the internal temperature of your meal is crucial. This thermometer connects via Bluetooth to an iPhone or Android, allowing you to view the temp remotely. With four included probes, this is perfect for measuring the internal temp of your meal, ambient temp of the grill, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

ThermoPro’s highly-rated instant-read thermometer is a must-have for grilling as well. While today’s lead deal can track the temperature after being inserted into your meal, it’s hard to use that for quick temp checks if it’s a thinner cut of meat or something else similar. For just $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, be sure to grab ThermoPro’s instant-read thermometer as well.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Rubbermaid instant-read thermometer. You’ll lose out on the digital display that ThermoPro offers above, and there’s no Bluetooth connectivity like today’s lead deal either. But, it’s just $6 Prime shipped, which will save you quite a bit in the long run.

Inkbird Bluetooth Thermometer features:

This Inkbird 4 probes thermometer can pair with Android or iPhone (Please make sure the GPS location is open when connecting with an Android phone). Read your cooking temperature by your phone anywhere (Connecting distance range up to 150ft/50M). High temperature accuracy could let you be rest for your cooking. No need worry about your meal overdone with this Grill Thermometer. Please note: Tearing off the plastic protect film on the screen before using.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Inkbird

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide