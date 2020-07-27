Cook to perfection with this Bluetooth 4-probe grill thermometer at $36.50

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Bluetooth Grill BBQ Thermometer (IBT-4XS) for $36.39 shipped when you use the code Z69Z6FM3 at checkout. Down from its $52 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re grilling out this summer, knowing the internal temperature of your meal is crucial. This thermometer connects via Bluetooth to an iPhone or Android, allowing you to view the temp remotely. With four included probes, this is perfect for measuring the internal temp of your meal, ambient temp of the grill, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

ThermoPro’s highly-rated instant-read thermometer is a must-have for grilling as well. While today’s lead deal can track the temperature after being inserted into your meal, it’s hard to use that for quick temp checks if it’s a thinner cut of meat or something else similar. For just $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, be sure to grab ThermoPro’s instant-read thermometer as well.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Rubbermaid instant-read thermometer. You’ll lose out on the digital display that ThermoPro offers above, and there’s no Bluetooth connectivity like today’s lead deal either. But, it’s just $6 Prime shipped, which will save you quite a bit in the long run.

Inkbird Bluetooth Thermometer features:

This Inkbird 4 probes thermometer can pair with Android or iPhone (Please make sure the GPS location is open when connecting with an Android phone). Read your cooking temperature by your phone anywhere (Connecting distance range up to 150ft/50M). High temperature accuracy could let you be rest for your cooking. No need worry about your meal overdone with this Grill Thermometer. Please note: Tearing off the plastic protect film on the screen before using.

