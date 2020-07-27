Nike’s new Flash Sale takes up to 25% off next season’s styles from $20

- Jul. 27th 2020 8:34 am ET

Nike is currently offering up to 25% off next season’s styles including shoes, apparel, and accessories. Prices are as marked. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes that are on sale for $90 and originally was priced at $120. These shoes were designed to be highly breathable for summer weather. They’re also lightweight and have a snug fit for less distractions on your run. Better yet, you can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

