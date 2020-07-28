Dockers Best of Season Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide + free shipping

- Jul. 28th 2020 10:18 am ET

The Dockers Best of Season Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide with promo code HEYBUD at checkout. Plus, the same promo code offers yields for free delivery on all orders. The men’s Perfect Shorts are currently marked down to $17 and originally were priced at $48. These shorts can be easily styled with t-shirts, dress shirts, hoodies, and more. You can choose from several color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars with over 240 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another standout from this sale is the Alpha Khaki Pants in Slim Fit that are currently on sale for $50 and originally was priced at $72. These khakis are timeless and can be worn with the hem rolled or unrolled. This style can also easily be dressed up or down, depending on the event.

The most notable deals for men include:

