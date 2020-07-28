Respawn’s Fortnite OMEGA-R gaming rocker chair nears all-time low at $140

Office Essentials via Rakuten is offering the Fortnite OMEGA-R Gaming Rocker Chair by Respawn for $139.99 shipped. Down from its going rate of $230 or more from third-parties at Amazon, today’s deal is within $10 of the lowest we’ve tracked. If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming chair, this is a great option. While it doesn’t have a standard base that can roll around, the rocking design is quite nice for more relaxing gaming sessions. You’ll find built-in armrests and plenty of neck/back support to keep you comfy for hours of gaming at a time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the Respawn and Fortnite namesakes and save some cash. For $123.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this gaming chair on Amazon gets the job done. It offers a rolling design unlike today’s lead deal and delivers an experience that many are used to.

However, the AmazonBasics Mesh Mid-back Adjustable Swivel Office Desk Chair is great for those on a tighter budget. It’s available for $72.50 shipped and offers a mesh design that allows your back to easily breathe while sitting at your desk.

Fortnite OMEGA-R Gaming Rocker Chair features:

Are you ready to take your seating experience to the next tier? The Fortnite Omega gaming rocker is forged for all-day comfort so you can stay immersed in the game. Level up from those old-school rockers by being lifted up to the right height while retaining your ability to rock back. Comfort features include padded, pivoting armrests that flip up out of the way when needed, a high back with segmented padding and extra head and neck cushioning, and a robust built-in lumbar support for those long hours in front of the TV. This rocking gaming chair was designed to support you through casual to extreme gaming sessions. Stain-resistant materials cover the gaming rocker for long-wearing, extended use. The chair sits on a trumpet pedestal base that provides sturdy support, swivels 360 degrees to make movement easy, and features a tilt tension adjustment. The chair holds users up to 275 lb and is covered by the RESPAWN by OFM Limited Lifetime Warranty. The Fortnite Omega chair gets you off the floor and helps you level up, literally!

