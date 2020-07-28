Govee Wi-Fi and Bluetooth thermometer/hygrometers can work with Alexa from $13

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi-connected Thermometer/Hygrometer for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its regular rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever wondered what the temperature and humidity levels were for a specific room in your house, this is a great way to do so. Since it’s connected to your Wi-Fi, it ties into Amazon’s Alexa services natively and offers a fantastic experience through its mobile app. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for other great deals from $13.

We’ve also spotted that Govee via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth-connected Thermometer/Hygrometer for $12.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $18 going rate, this is another all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This model doesn’t support Wi-Fi, meaning you won’t be able to access it via Alexa. But, the mobile app does provide all of the information that you’d get with today’s lead deal at a fraction of the price. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

However, ditching the smartphone-based application all-together saves even more. This thermometer/hygrometer tells you its information on the built-in display and costs just $9 Prime shipped.

Govee Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer features:

Works with Alexa: Get temperature and humidity reading via simple voice command, e.g. “Alexa, ask Govee what’s the temperature and humidity of room.” (Please download “Govee Home” app and choose “Govee” in Alexa App)

WiFi Wireless Monitor: Remotely monitor temp and humidity on “Govee Home” App via Wi-Fi connection. Thus displaying readings is enabled not only on LCD screen but also on App. Easily know about home situation when far away from house.

Super Accuracy: With built-in Swiss-made SHT30 sensor, it offers higher precision monitoring. The temperature gauge is accurate to ±0.3°C while humidity is ±3%RH. (Data calibration is supported on App)

