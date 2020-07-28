Kershaw’s Grid 2200 Stainless Steel Pocket Knife hits Amazon low at $18 + more

Amazon is now offering the 3.7-inch Kershaw Grid 2200 Stainless Steel Pocket Knife for $18.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 or so, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model sports a 3.7-inch stainless steel blade finished in black-oxide. The steel handle has a titanium carbo-nitride coating while other features include assisted opening, a locking frame, and reversible pocket clip. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if it’s just something simple to use in a pinch or for opening packages, there are more affordable options out there. If the mini Gerber Key Note blade at under $17 won’t cut it, take a look at the Gerber Superknife Edge at just over $13. It provides a more traditional form factor for less than today’s lead deal and is great for all your standard utility knife needs.

We also spotted a notable deal on the Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife for under $18 at Amazon that is now out of stock, but you can still lock-in the discounted price. Regularly closer to $34, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find on the 3.25-inch stainless steel pocket knife. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 AMazon customers.

Prefer to take the multi-tool route instead? Our roundup features loads of options starting from just $5 right here. Then swing by our home and outdoor deal hubs for even more.

More on the Kershaw Grid 2200 Stainless Steel Pocket Knife:

Handle features assisted opening, locking frame and reversible pocket clip

3.7” blade made of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel featuring excellent edge retention, wear resistance and toughness, finished with a black-oxide blade coat

Pure steel handle with comfortable in-hand feel finished with a matte gray titanium carbo-nitride coating

Reliable for various tasks like opening packages, puncturing holes, making kindling, cleaning game, cutting cord and aggressive animal defense

A stealthy companion for any handyman, backpacker, hunter, angler,

