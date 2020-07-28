Macy’s Cool for Summer Sale takes 20-50% off Nike, Ralph Lauren, more

Macy’s Cool for Summer Sale takes 20 to 50% off need-now styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score great deals on Ralph Lauren, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. The men’s Nike Volley Diverge Swim Trunks are on sale for $24, which is down from its original rate of $48. These swim trunks are quick-drying and stylish for everyday wear. They also have a drawstring waist, which makes it easy to get a perfect fit. It’s also available in two color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s Cool for Summer Sale.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, the Converse Flash Sale is offering 50% off select sneakers for men and women.

