Microsoft Summer of Savings has Oblivion in 4K, London has Fallen, more for $5

- Jul. 28th 2020 1:31 pm ET

Microsoft’s Summer of Savings movie sale is back with a wide selection of new titles at just $5. Our favorite is Oblivion in 4K, which drops to $4.99 in this sale. Normally $15 at Google Play, today’s deal saves you $10 or 66%, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find both Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman in this cinematic masterpiece. A lone repairman is on a near-ruined future Earth where he finds himself questioning everything in a fight to save humanity. Rated 4.1/5 stars. There’s quite a bit more on sale over at Microsoft, but we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites down below.

Our favorite $5 movies:

More about Oblivion:

One of the few remaining drone repairmen assigned to Earth, its surface devastated after decades of war with the alien Scavs, discovers a crashed spacecraft with contents that bring into question everything he believed about the war, and may even put the fate of mankind in his hands.

