StarTech’s Thunderbolt 3 dock sports 60W charging + much more at a low of $188

Amazon is offering the StarTech.com Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $188.09 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. Down from its $330 direct going rate, it generally fetches around $245 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve got Apple’s latest MacBook Pro or any other computer from the company, you have the ability to utilize a Thunderbolt 3 dock. This one sports 60W USB-C Power Delivery charging, three USB-A, two USB-C, dual 4K DisplayPort, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphones, and the Thunderbolt 3 hookup. Overall, it’ll give you everything needed to convert a laptop into a desktop through a single cable, charging, Ethernet, display, and all. Ratings are mixed at Amazon with 52% leaving a 4+ star review, though it has garnered 4.1/5 stars directly.

For a more budget-focused, VAVA has you covered. Just $80 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon scores you this dongle-based dock. It offers 12 different functions, from Ethernet to HDMI, SD, and much more. The main downside here is that you’ll lose out on the 60W charging which today’s lead deal offers. But, at over $100 below StarTech’s offering, this is a great option.

Pick up a 2-pack of nonda’s USB-A to USB-C adapters and save even more. While these don’t have any built-in ports, it does give you the ability to convert your existing gear to USB-C for use with the latest computers and tablets. Just $8 Prime shipped grabs you two of these adapters, which are must-haves in my opinion.

StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

BROAD LAPTOP COMPATIBILITY: For high performance & productivity users, this universal Thunderbolt 3 dock is compatible with TB3 & USB-C laptops like Dell, Apple, HP, & Lenovo on Windows, macOS & Linux

FULL FUNCTION DOCK: Dual monitor laptop docking station features dual DisplayPort, 3x USB-A (1x 10Gbps & 2x 5Gbps) & 2x USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2), incl. 2 fast-charge ports, 60W PD, Ethernet, Headset Jack

HIGH PERFORMANCE VIDEO OUTPUTS: Featuring two Displayport 1.2 ports, this TB3 docking station supports up to 4k 60Hz dual monitor with Thunderbolt 3 laptops and dual 1080p with USB Type-C laptops

