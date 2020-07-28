StarTech’s Thunderbolt 3 dock sports 60W charging + much more at a low of $188

- Jul. 28th 2020 7:29 pm ET

Get this deal
$245+ $188
0

Amazon is offering the StarTech.com Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $188.09 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. Down from its $330 direct going rate, it generally fetches around $245 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve got Apple’s latest MacBook Pro or any other computer from the company, you have the ability to utilize a Thunderbolt 3 dock. This one sports 60W USB-C Power Delivery charging, three USB-A, two USB-C, dual 4K DisplayPort, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphones, and the Thunderbolt 3 hookup. Overall, it’ll give you everything needed to convert a laptop into a desktop through a single cable, charging, Ethernet, display, and all. Ratings are mixed at Amazon with 52% leaving a 4+ star review, though it has garnered 4.1/5 stars directly.

For a more budget-focused, VAVA has you covered. Just $80 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon scores you this dongle-based dock. It offers 12 different functions, from Ethernet to HDMI, SD, and much more. The main downside here is that you’ll lose out on the 60W charging which today’s lead deal offers. But, at over $100 below StarTech’s offering, this is a great option.

Pick up a 2-pack of nonda’s USB-A to USB-C adapters and save even more. While these don’t have any built-in ports, it does give you the ability to convert your existing gear to USB-C for use with the latest computers and tablets. Just $8 Prime shipped grabs you two of these adapters, which are must-haves in my opinion.

StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

  • BROAD LAPTOP COMPATIBILITY: For high performance & productivity users, this universal Thunderbolt 3 dock is compatible with TB3 & USB-C laptops like Dell, Apple, HP, & Lenovo on Windows, macOS & Linux
  • FULL FUNCTION DOCK: Dual monitor laptop docking station features dual DisplayPort, 3x USB-A (1x 10Gbps & 2x 5Gbps) & 2x USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2), incl. 2 fast-charge ports, 60W PD, Ethernet, Headset Jack
  • HIGH PERFORMANCE VIDEO OUTPUTS: Featuring two Displayport 1.2 ports, this TB3 docking station supports up to 4k 60Hz dual monitor with Thunderbolt 3 laptops and dual 1080p with USB Type-C laptops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$245+ $188
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals StarTech

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide