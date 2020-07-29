Add a backup camera to any car with this wireless kit at $78 (Reg. $120)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $77.99 shipped with the code PKEJR66E and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $120, today’s deal saves you $42 and is within $13 of our last mention, making it one of the best prices that we’ve seen. Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without a backup camera these days. Sure, you can just look behind you when back up, but having the camera can help see what’s at your bumper in addition to what your windows show, making for a safer time on the road. It just takes a few minute’s time and a bit of know-how to install this system, as you just hook the camera into power and set up the monitor in your cabin. The wireless design has no wires to run. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Does your car already have a display capable of taking a backup camera’s input? This standalone camera is just $26 shipped at Amazon. While it’s not wireless and comes with far fewer parts, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Power your smartphone while driving with Scosche’s MagicGrip. Blair just went hands-on with it and found it to “deliver a premium in-car charging experience.”

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission, CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture, which restores what you see behind your car directly.

