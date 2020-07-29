BISSELL’s BARKBATH QT is a must-have portable dog bath system for just $70

The official BISSELL eBay store is offering its BARKBATH QT portable dog bath system for $69.99 shipped. Originally $150 direct from BISSELL, it was fetching that much at Amazon up until recently when it fell to $80 there. Today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. If you’re wanting to clean your fluffy friends, this is a must-have tool. The all-in-one system can be used anywhere in your home, from the garage to the living room, basement, bathroom, and more. The specifically designed nozzles get beneath the fur and down to the skin, which allows the water and shampoo to properly wash your puppers. Rated 4+ stars from 62% of shoppers.

Pick up the DakPets Pet Grooming Brush to help keep your pet from shedding endlessly. With over 22,000 reviews, it’s garnered 4.5/5 stars, giving you confidence when purchasing it that it’ll work great. Coming in at just $15 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer buy if you have a furry one at home.

Something else to grab is a bottle of FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo. This also helps prevent shedding and would be great to use with today’s lead deal. It’s just $4 Prime shipped and offers a budget-focused solution that should last through several washes.

More on the BARKBATH QT:

This portable all-in-one system can be used in any room of the house, anytime, with a minimal mess — eliminating the inevitable clean-up that comes along with washing a four-legged family member.

Sound/noise emitted is similar to a vacuum. For best results, your dog should not be afraid of the sound of a vacuum. Training steps are provided in the user guide materials to acclimate noise-sensitive and anxious dogs.

Specially designed nozzles get beneath the fur and down to the skin to allow water and shampoo to wash the skin clean, while a soft suction pulls dirt and water into a separate dirty water tank.Power Rating: 2.75 amps

