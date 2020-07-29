Save 50% on Conair’s wireless all-in-1 men’s trimmer kit at $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the ConairMAN Lithium Ion Powered All-in-1 Men’s Trimmer kit for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $40, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Described as an “all-In-1 trimmer with everything you need for clean, precise grooming,” it features a number of attachments for your face/beard as well as some to keep your hair in check. Those include an ear/nose trimmer, detailing trimmer, etched blade, three jawline combs, a 5-position adjustable comb, the adapter, storage pouch and lubricating oil for under $20. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more thorough kit for less, especially right now. This ear and nose trimmer comes in at $10 and this 8-pack of Gillette Sensor3 Men’s Razors goes for $9. You can score both for less than today’s lead deal or just one, depending on what you need. Neither option will be able to accomplish as much as today’s bundle, but if that’s all you need you might as well save the cash.

More on the ConairMAN All-in-1 Men’s Trimmer:

MEN’S ALL-IN-ONE LITHIUM ION RECHARGABLE TRIMMER: A man’s face is his statement. The ConairMAN Lithium Ion Powered All-In-1 Trimmer Rechargeable Trimmer has everything you need for clean, precise grooming.

PORTABLE & POWERFUL: This rechargeable trimmer includes an ear/nose trimmer, detailing trimmer, etched trimming blade, 3 jawline combs, 5-Position adjustable comb, adapter, storage pouch & lubricating oil.

RESPECT THE RITUAL: Don’t crack under the pressure to look good. ConairMAN has beard trimmers, home barbering kits, electric shavers & more for precision cuts & trims so you can get your look right.

