DSW takes 60% off Cole Haan, Clarks, Steve Madden, more from $12

DSW takes 60% off select shoes and accessories with promo code EXTRA60 at checkout. Inside this sale you will score deals on Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Clarks, Vince, and more. DSW VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Cole Haan Grand Stitch Loafers are on sale for $46 and originally were priced at $115. These loafers are a classic style that you can wear for years to come and will pair nicely with jeans or slacks alike. The buckle detailing helps you to adjust them to your liking and they’re lightweight. Be sure to hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cole Haan Johnson Monk Shoes $36 (Orig. $91)
- Cole Haan Grand Stitch Oxfords $46 (Orig. $115)
- Cole Haan Moto Grand Loafer $36 (Orig. $170)
- Clarks Ashmont Loafers $32 (Orig. $90)
- Steve Madden Nunan Oxfords $36 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Dolce Vita Lury Espadrille $12 (Orig. $122)
- Nicole Espadrille Wedge $24 (Orig. $95)
- Vince Camuto Bevveyn Sandal $16 (Orig. $110)
- Cole Haan Abriella Sandal $65 (Orig. $150)
- Dolce Vita Hazel Sandal $30 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!